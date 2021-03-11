HIV blood transfusion: Two lab technicians booked on VB report

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 21

The police have registered a case against two medical lab technicians posted at the blood bank of the Civil Hospital for transfusion of HIV-positive blood to a patient.

A case has been registered with the Kotwali police station after an investigation was conducted by Akashdeep Singh, Joint Director, Vigilance Department, Punjab.

In the complaint sent by the Joint Director to the Kotwali police, it was stated that on November 7, 2020, a resident of Bhagu villages had taken blood from the blood bank at the Bathinda Civil Hospital.

Before giving blood units, technicians Gurpreet Singh and Gurbhej Singh did not conduct mandatory tests. Thus, the patient was transfused HIV-positive blood.

The Vigilance Department recommended registration of a case against both the technicians after completing the investigation and recording statements.

Now, the Kotwali police have registered a case against Gurpreet and Gurbhej. In December 2020, the Health Department had tasked the VB to investigate possibilities of a nexus of the sacked hospital staff and others behind a series of cases of wrong blood transfusion. The move was initiated after five persons, including four thalassaemia patients aged between 7 and 13, being treated at the district hospital, were found HIV-positive after blood transfusion. The role of six staffers came under the scanner.

Earlier, the department had dismissed four contract lab technicians working in the Bathinda blood bank after being found guilty. The department had also registered a case against Baldev Singh Romana, permanent senior medical lab technician of the Civil Hospital, in the matter of October 3, 2020, and sent him to jail, while the then blood bank incharge BTO Dr Karishma and Richa were suspended.

Failed to run mandatory tests

Before giving blood units to a patient, technicians Gurpreet Singh and Gurbhej Singh failed to run mandatory tests. As a result, HIV-infected blood was transfused into the patient. The VB had recommended registration of a case against the two.

