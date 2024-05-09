Malerkotla: Hoardings remind people to exercise franchise

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 8

With the electioneering process having started in the state, the administration has pulled up socks to sensitise the maximum number of eligible voters about the significance of inclusion of all sections of society in democratic process of voting.

Besides trying to spread awareness about the subject under SVEEP (Systematic Voter’s Education Electoral Participation) program through workshops and seminars at designated places, hoardings are being put up at public places, with intent to act as perpetual reminders for the residents.

Bus stops, highways, railway stations, premises of government offices, toll plazas , canal bridges and boundary walls of educational institutes located in Amargarh Assembly segment of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency and Malerkotla Assembly segment of Sangrur LS constituency are being decked with colourful and attractive hoardings carrying messages about the ‘festival of democracy’.

‘Chonan da parv, desh da garv’, ‘Youth da ikko tashan, manaunge votan da jashan’, ‘Desh dee soojhwan harek mahila, vote da farz samjhe pehla’ and ‘Transgender nibhaun apni zimewari, hun ayee vote paun dee wari’ displayed at various places in the region, drew attention of almost every voter.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner said that government personnel had been advised to ensure that no eligible voter is left untouched for the purpose of making an appeal to cast his or her vote.

“We want to make sure that every eligible voter, irrespective of his or her position in society or family proudly waits for the sunrise on June 1, when polling will start at 7 am in the state,” said the DC, maintaining that the voters of the district had been appealed to extend support to strengthen the largest democracy of the world by using their valuable vote on June 1. “We have been able to make people understand that act of voting is not only our right but also a duty and responsibility towards our society and future generations,” said the DC.

