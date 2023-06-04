Hoax bomb threat in Amritsar, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

A hoax bomb call near the Golden Temple past Friday midnight put the Punjab Police on alert.

A bomb disposal squad and anti-sabotage teams were rushed to the area. All areas around the Golden Temple were scanned. Though nothing was found, the police arrested a 20-year-old youth identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagan, a resident of the Majith Mandi area in the walled city, for making the hoax bomb call.

Accused in police custody.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order), said the police received a call at control room at around 1 am. The caller said four bombs had been planted in the vicinity of the Golden Temple and disconnected the phone call. The police repeatedly called the number to establish contact with the caller but no one picked the phone.