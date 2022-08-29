Hockey meet in 3 weeks, Faridkot stadium in poor state

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 28

The local stadium that will host the four-day All-India Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, starting September 19, is in dire need of repairs. There are patches on the Astroturf and bathrooms are in a dilapidated condition.

For the past nine years, the stadium was under the control of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which used to run a hockey academy at the stadium.

“Earlier this year, the SGPC gave up the control of the stadium without citing any reason. It did not even pay electricity bills for several months,” claimed Baljinder Singh, District Sports Officer.

On the demand of national and international hockey players of this region, the stadium was built in 2012 for Rs 6.5 crore.

“What to talk of a national tournament, it is impossible to organise a local meet at this stadium,” said Hardev Singh, vice-president, Baba Farid Hockey Club.

Astroturf has patches, hampering the practice session of players. The cleaning machine has been out of order for the past few months.

“After the SGPC’s sports wing gave up the control of the stadium, the club repeatedly raised the matter with the state government but to no avail,” said Hardev Singh.

“The turf is in a bad condition, but the district Sports Department can’t do anything as it is short of funds. The repairs will cost Rs 17 lakh,” added Baljinder Singh.

#Faridkot #Hockey