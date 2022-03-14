Hola Mohalla begins at Kiratpur Sahib today

Tribune News Service

Kiratpur Sahib, March 13

The first phase of the six-day Hola Mohalla festival will start in Kiratpur Sahib from Monday. The announcement regarding the festival would be made with beats of drums at midnight from Kila Anandgarh at Anandpur Sahib.

A tent city has been laid out for devotees at Anandpur Sahib.

After three days, the venue will be shifted to Anandpur Sahib on March 17. The festival would conclude on March 19, with a procession and display of martial arts by Nihangs. As lakhs of devotees from across the country as well as abroad are set to attend the celebrations here, the district administration has made elaborate security arrangements in both the towns.

While Kiratpur Sahib has been divided into two sectors to monitor security and other arrangements, seven sectors have been carved in and around Anandpur Sahib for the purpose where over 4,500 police personnel and other employees would remain stationed round the clock. Hundreds of CCTVs have been installed to keep a watch on miscreants and a ban has been put on drones in the area.

In order to keep the region free of traffic congestion, the traffic moving from Ropar to Nangal would be diverted from Bunga Sahib towards Nurpur Bedi-Jhaj Chowk-Kalwan Mod-Nangal route.

Similarly, vehicles going towards Bilaspur-Manali would be diverted from Ghanauli towards Nalagarh-Swarghat route.

The liquor vends within 3-km area of both the towns will also remain closed during the mela in that area.

