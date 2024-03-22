Hola Mohalla commences at Kiratpur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Kiratpur Sahib, March 21

The first phase of Hola Mohalla festival commenced today at Kiratpur Sahib with beats of drums at Qila Anandgarh Sahib.

The festival will conclude with a procession by nihangs on March 26 in Anandpur Sahib.

Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh performed ardas at Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib. The Jathedar urged youths to follow “maryada” and desist from untoward activities.

Around 30 lakh devotees would participate in the six-day festival. Games, including horse riding, gatka, archery and “dastarbandi” (turban tying) would also be conducted. More than 250 community kitchens have been set up by locals and heavy police force has been deployed to keep tabs on miscreants.

