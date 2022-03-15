Hola Mohalla kicks off in Anandpur Sahib

Kiratpur Sahib, March 14
First phase of six-day “Hola Mohalla” commenced with beating of nagaras at Kila Anandgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib today.
The festival will conclude with a mohalla (procession) by Nihang Sikhs on March 19 in Anandpur Sahib.
Today, “akhand path” started at Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib, bhog of which would be performed on March 16.
Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Raghubir Singh said around 25 lakh devotees from all over India and abroad would visit Anandpur Sahib on the occasion.
