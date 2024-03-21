Hola Mohalla to start at Kiratpur Sahib today

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 20

The first phase of Hola Mohalla festival will start at Kiratpur Sahib from Thursday. The announcement regarding this would be made with drums at midnight from Qila Anandgarh in Anandpur Sahib.

The venue will be shifted to Anandpur Sahib on March 24. The festival would conclude on March 26.

The traffic coming from Ropar to Nangal would be diverted towards Nurpur Bedi-Jhaj-Kalwan Mod-Nangal route. Similarly, vehicles going towards Bilaspur-Manali would be diverted from Ghanauli to Nalagarh-Swarghat route.

