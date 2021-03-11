Hold Punjab Home Secretary’s salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 18

The Punjab and Haryana High Court stopped Punjab Home Secretary’s salary following non-payment of pensionary benefits to a Class IV employee’s wife.

However, the state was given the liberty to disburse the salary only after it was brought to Justice Anil Kshetarpal’s notice that the woman’s claim stood satisfied and the payment was transferred to her account.

Forced to pass Drastic order The petitioner’s husband was a Class IV employee and she is dependent upon pensionary benefits. She has been forced to come to the court, repeatedly. This court is forced to pass the drastic order. Justice Anil Kshetarpal

In his exceptional order, Justice Kshetarpal initially stayed the salary disbursement till the entire amount of pensionary benefits was released to the woman. He made it clear that the Bench was forced to pass the drastic order after noticing that the woman — dependent upon pensionary benefits — was forced to approach the court.

The matter was brought to Justice Kshetarpal’s notice after Seema Rani filed a petition alleging contempt of court against Punjab Home Secretary Anurag Verma and other respondents.

Appearing before the Bench, the petitioner’s counsel Gaganeshwar Walia alleged wilful disobedience of order dated October 5, 2021, according to which her claim was required to be decided within a month.

The counsel representing the State of Punjab admitted before the Bench that the petitioner was entitled to the pensionary benefits and the same was sanctioned. Her case had also been forwarded to the bank concerned for payment. However, Walia submitted that not even a single penny had been released to the petitioner till date.

“The petitioner’s husband was a Class IV employee and she is dependent upon the pensionary benefits. She has been forced to come to the court, repeatedly. Consequently, this court is forced to pass a drastic order. It is ordered that the salary of the Home Secretary, Punjab, shall remain stayed till the time the entire amount of the pensionary benefits is released to the petitioner,” Justice Kshetarpal asserted, while disposing of the petition.

But it was brought to the court’s notice that the petitioner stood satisfied and the payment had been transferred into her account before the order could be signed.

“In view thereof, the present petition is disposed of. The state shall be at liberty to disburse the salary of its Home Secretary,” Justice Kshetarpal concluded.

Seema Rani had moved the court for directing the respondents to grant family pension, gratuity, ex gratia and provident fund, along with arrears and interest, regarding the services rendered by her husband Satish Kumar.