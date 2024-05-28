June 1 to be holiday in Punjab to allow voters to cast their votes

Chandigarh, May 28
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, on Tuesday announced that a special holiday has been declared in Punjab on June 1 (Saturday) to allow voters to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha election.
Additionally, dry days have been declared from 5 pm on May 30 to 7 pm on June 1, and on June 4, the day of election results.
Sibin C said all government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions in Punjab will observe a gazetted holiday on June 1.
This holiday has also been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
Employees working in industrial establishments, businesses, trades or any other establishments in Punjab will also have a paid holiday on June 1 as per Section 135 B (1) of the Representation of the People Act to cast their votes. A notification in this regard has already been issued by the Punjab government.
