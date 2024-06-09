Holiday in Punjab on June 10 on account of martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

The Punjab Government has declared a public holiday on Monday (June 10) on account of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev.

An official spokesperson said the holiday has been declared under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act-1881. He said all government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions across the state will remain closed on June 10. The Personnel Department has issued a notification in this regard.

