Holiday on June 1 in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C declared a special holiday in the state on June 1 to allow voters to cast votes for the Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, dry days have been declared from 5 pm on May 30, to 7 pm on June 1, and on June 4, the day of election results.

Sibin C said all government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions would observe a gazetted holiday on June 1. This holiday has also been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Employees working in industrial establishments, businesses, trades or any other establishments will also have a paid holiday on June 1 as per Section 135B(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to cast their votes. A notification in this regard has already been issued by the government.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha