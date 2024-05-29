Holiday on June 1 in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 28
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C declared a special holiday in the state on June 1 to allow voters to cast votes for the Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, dry days have been declared from 5 pm on May 30, to 7 pm on June 1, and on June 4, the day of election results.
Sibin C said all government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions would observe a gazetted holiday on June 1. This holiday has also been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Employees working in industrial establishments, businesses, trades or any other establishments will also have a paid holiday on June 1 as per Section 135B(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to cast their votes. A notification in this regard has already been issued by the government.
