Holistic development need of hour: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to IAS, IPS officers

Chandigarh, October 23
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the IAS and IPS officers to make strenuous efforts to restore the pristine glory of the state.
The CM, while greeting the officers on auspicious occasion of Diwali, said they were the backbone of the state government and they should perform their duty diligently and meticulously to ensure progress of Punjab and prosperity of its people.
“Need of the hour is to make Punjab a front-runner state in the country,” he said, while reiterating the firm commitment of his government to ensure holistic development.
He said his government had already set the wheels in motion for this.
The Chief Minister said: “It is the turn of the officers to make sure that the aspirations of our great freedom fighters are fulfilled by putting the state on a high-growth trajectory.”
The Chief Minister also exhorted all officers to be on vigil so that people could celebrate the festival of lights with religious fervour and gaiety.
“Due care must be taken to avert fire incidents. If any such mishap takes place, efforts must be made to minimise the loss to life and property,” said Mann, while asking officers to ensure that hospitals remained on alert for tackling any unfortunate incident on Diwali night. — TNS
Firm commitment
The need of the hour is to make Punjab a front-runner state in the country. The government is committed to ensure holistic development. — Bhagwant Mann
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...