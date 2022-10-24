Holistic development need of hour: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to IAS, IPS officers

Chandigarh, October 23

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the IAS and IPS officers to make strenuous efforts to restore the pristine glory of the state.

The CM, while greeting the officers on auspicious occasion of Diwali, said they were the backbone of the state government and they should perform their duty diligently and meticulously to ensure progress of Punjab and prosperity of its people.

“Need of the hour is to make Punjab a front-runner state in the country,” he said, while reiterating the firm commitment of his government to ensure holistic development.

He said his government had already set the wheels in motion for this.

The Chief Minister said: “It is the turn of the officers to make sure that the aspirations of our great freedom fighters are fulfilled by putting the state on a high-growth trajectory.”

The Chief Minister also exhorted all officers to be on vigil so that people could celebrate the festival of lights with religious fervour and gaiety.

“Due care must be taken to avert fire incidents. If any such mishap takes place, efforts must be made to minimise the loss to life and property,” said Mann, while asking officers to ensure that hospitals remained on alert for tackling any unfortunate incident on Diwali night. — TNS

