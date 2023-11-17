Home delivery of atta: Punjab AAP hijacking Central scheme for publicity, says Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has flayed the AAP government in the state for allegedly hijacking the central scheme of distribution of wheat for cheap publicity and political gain.

AAP attacks saffron party over funds Responding to the statement by state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, AAP claimed that the BJP was not concerned about Punjab and its leaders were “shedding crocodile tears to fool Punjabis”

Party spokesperson Ahbaab Grewal said if Jakhar was so concerned about the state, why did he not raise concern about Punjab’s NHM, Rural Development and Emergency funds with the Centre

Grewal said Jakhar should request PM Modi to immediately release the outstanding dues of the state and seek a special package to improve its economic condition

“There has been a BJP-led government at the Centre for nine years but to date, why has no BJP leader demanded a special package for Punjab from the Modi government?” the AAP spokesperson said

Addressing a press conference here today, Jakhar claimed that Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal would circumvent the Central scheme by giving wheat flour instead of wheat grains. He said, “1.41 crore beneficiaries who were receiving wheat under the scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana will now due to alleged apathy of the AAP get poor quality flour. This is because the AAP government on a Delhi pattern has divided the state into four zones and roped in 36 flour mills to grind the wheat which comes from the Centre for the beneficiaries.”

Condemning the Mann government, Jakhar said according to the state government’s own admission it would cost Rs 670 crore to distribute the wheat flour. The AAP should also let the public know that why a central scheme which was being implemented smoothly in the state being ‘tinkered with’. The packages will now probably carry the CM and AAP supremo Kejriwal’s photo even as the poor will suffer and receive poor quality wheat flour.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party will oppose any move to tinker with the central scheme. There will be no monitoring of the quality of the flour and probably, it will be non-edible. Due to Aam Aadmi Party’s hunger for publicity, the poor will go suffer,” rued Jakhar.

