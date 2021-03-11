Home delivery of wheat flour in Punjab from October

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

The Punjab Cabinet today approved home delivery of wheat flour to 1.54 crore beneficiaries from October 1.

The decision to give flour instead of wheat and to home deliver it will put an additional burden of Rs 670 crore on the exchequer. The beneficiaries will now get 5 kg flour per month, instead of 15 kg every three months. The flour will be delivered to them through GPS-enabled mobile fair price shops. Flour distribution will be live-streamed.

The government has also identified 26,454 vacant posts in various departments. The process to recruit youth for the posts will start soon.