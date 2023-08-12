Home guard's weapon snatched in Bathinda, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 11

The police have arrested three of five miscreants who snatched a weapon from a home guard in Bathinda Cantonment around 3 am on Thursday.

According to information, the accused first rammed a car, bearing registration number of Haryana, into the home guard and then snatched a self-loading rifle (SLR) from him and escaped from the spot. Ironically, the incident took place at a time when the DGP was on a visit to the district and had instructed to tighten the security ahead of August 15.

Sources said the police had signalled the car to stop near the Cantonment police station, however, the car occupants assaulted the home guard and fled away with his weapon.

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said out of five accused, three had been arrested from Delhi and remaining two would be held soon.