Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Punjab on January 29

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to be in Punjab and Haryana on January 29 as part of the party's 'Lok Sabha Prawas' programme, which seeks to bolster party prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Party sources said Shah would visit 11 states under the ongoing outreach this month. Shah will be in Tripura, Manipur and Nagaland on January 5 and 6; Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on January 7 and Andhra Pradesh on January 8.