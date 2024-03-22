Homeopathic dispensaries reel under shortage of dispensers

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, March 21
Homeopathic dispensaries in the state are going through a difficult time due to a shortage of dispensers. There are 110 posts of regular dispensers in Punjab, but only 40 of them are occupied and 70 are vacant. In the dispensaries run under National Health Mission, there are 107 posts out of which 21 are vacant.
In the absence of dispensers, the homeopathic medical officers are performing dual duties — prescribing medicines and preparing the same to give them to the patients.
Medical officers performing dual duty
- Out of 27 homeopathic dispensaries in Ludhiana district, 11 are under the Punjab Government. Only two of these dispensaries have dispensers — Kohara dispensary and at the Civil Hospital
- Similarly, in Patiala district, there are 6 dispensaries and only two dispensers. Sangrur district also has 6 dispensaries and 4 posts are vacant here as well
- A Homeopathic Medical Officer said, “Now I see the patient and then go to the pharmacy where I prepare the medicine and hand it over to the patient. It takes a lot of time, as we prepare the medicine on the spot. I am constantly juggling between both the duties.”
The state has a total of 225 dispensaries, out of which 111 are regular homeopathic dispensaries operating under the Punjab Government, while 114 dispensaries are functioning under the National Health Mission (NHM).
Out of 27 homeopathic dispensaries in Ludhiana district, 11 are under the Punjab Government. Only two of these have dispensers — at the civil hospital dispensary, and at Kohara. Similarly, Patiala district has six dispensaries and only two dispensers. Sangrur district also has six dispensaries and four posts are vacant here as well.
A Homeopathic Medical Officer here said that had there been a dispenser at his dispensary, he would have been able to perform his duties more efficiently.
“Now I see a patient and then go to the pharmacy where I prepare the medicine. It takes a lot of time as we prepare medicines on the spot. I am constantly juggling the two duties and it becomes very difficult,” he said.
Dr Balwinder Kumar, president of Homeopathic Medical Officers Association, said that they have been writing to the government for quite some time to fill the vacant posts, but to no avail. Successive governments have failed to fill the gap, and work at the dispensaries suffers.
When Dr Harinder Pal Singh, Joint Director, Homeopathic Department, was contacted for his comments, he said the department needs more staff to operate at an optimum level.
“Dispensers were last recruited in the year 2000. Many have retired since then but no fresh recruitments were done. We need more staff for the smooth functioning of the dispensaries as people are opting for alternate system of medicine,” he said.
