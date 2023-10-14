Honey-trap racket busted, ex-SHO among six booked

Tribune News Service

Ropar, October 13

The police have booked a former SHO Parminder Singh, who was deputed at the Kathgarh police station in Nawanshahr, and five others for allegedly extorting Rs 56 lakh from gullible people through honey trap.

The mastermind has been identified as Dilharjit Singh, a resident of Ropar. The other accused include Dilharjit’s wife Pardeep Kaur, their son Abhinoor, Rohit Sultaan and Sonia Sharma.

On October 6, the police had arrested Dilharjit after a woman alleged that he had raped her.

According to information, Dilharjit took help of women to lure gullible people. These women used to take the victims to two hotels. Later, the SHO reportedly called the victims and told them that a complaint of rape has been registered against them. Once at the police station, the victims were asked to strike a compromise by paying hefty amount.

The accused had extorted Rs 17.5 lakh from a Ropar-based shopkeeper, Rs 13.5 lakh from a lawyer and Rs 25.7 lakh from three other victims. The accused even tried to extort Rs 1 crore from a 75-year-old NRI.

Sources alleged that the former SHO used to take 50 per cent share and a certain amount was shared with a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said they had registered a case under Sections 388, 389, 420 and 120-B against all the accused.

#Nawanshahr #Ropar