Honey trap racket busted, Ropar man held for rape

Tribune News Service

Ropar, October 7

The police have arrested Dilharjit Singh, a Ropar resident, for allegedly raping a woman and using her for honey-trapping victims and extorting money from them. Sources said the accused has extorted crores of rupees from victims with the help of three such women.

Of the nine victims, seven had reportedly paid huge sums of money.

The women, sent by the accused, used to register FIRs against the victims who refused to pay ransom. The role of two SHOs and one DSP from adjoining districts of Mohali and Nawanshahr is also under the scanner.

Though the police had received a complaint from a victim of Dilharjit two months ago, yesterday a woman also lodged a complaint with the police. She alleged that the accused had pushed her into flesh trade and forced her to film people in compromising position with her to blackmail them. She also alleged that Dilharjit used to rape her. The victims include a 73-year-old NRI and lawyer.

Jasdev Singh, brother of the NRI, alleged the accused had attempted to extort Rs 1 crore from his brother.

#Ropar