‘Honour killing’ of couple in Barnala

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 23

In a case of suspected honour killing, a couple was allegedly murdered last night at Thikriwala village of Barnala district after the father of the girl caught her with a boyfriend at his house.

The boy was first allegedly hacked to death, later the girl was strangulated.

The Sadar police have registered a case against Bhola Singh and Sukhbir Singh, father and brother of the girl, and raids are on to arrest the accused.

DSP Satbir Singh said during preliminary investigations, it has come to light that Manpreet Kaur (25) was in love with a boy Gurdeep Singh (30) from her village. Around 1.30 am, when both were sitting together at the residence of the girl, her father Bhola singh and brother Sukhbir Singh caught them.

“As per the statement of Kuldeep, brother of deceased Gurdeep, both accused hacked his brother with a sharp-edged weapon,” said the DSP.

After killing Gurdeep, they threw his body in the street and later strangulated Manpreet, but left her body in the house and fled.

After Kuldeep informed the police, they reached on the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

“Raids are on to arrest the accused,” said the DSP.

Some residents of Thikriwala said the deceased Gurdeep had returned from Dubai, where he had gone on work permit. They also said family members of the girl were aware of her affair and had been trying to convince their daughter to snap her ties with Gurdeep.