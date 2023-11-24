 Punjab: Hooked to de-addiction medication, over 99% couldn't quit it in 5 years : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab: Hooked to de-addiction medication, over 99% couldn't quit it in 5 years

Punjab: Hooked to de-addiction medication, over 99% couldn't quit it in 5 years

Punjab: Hooked to de-addiction medication, over 99% couldn't quit it in 5 years

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, November 23

With over 20 crore tablets of opioid-derivative drug buprenorphine plus naloxone being consumed every year, the state’s de-addiction programme seems to be heading towards a black hole.

The consumption of tablets is increasing every year but the number of patients weaning off the drug is negligible.

This has become a bigger concern as there is enough scientific evidence that the effects of buprenorphine, an opioid agonist, mimic that of opium and that it has “high addiction potential”.

As per the latest figures, in Punjab every year, 20-25 crore tablets of buprenorphine are consumed in government as well as private de-addiction and Outdoor Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics.

Early this month, Punjab Health Systems Corporation floated a tender for purchase of 10 crore tablets for the combination of buprenorphine 2mg+naloxone 0.5mg. In the state, there are 528 OOAT clinics and 36 government and 185 private de-addiction centres.

As per the government’s own data, there are 8.74 lakh patients who are getting treatment for various drug addictions in the state’s de-addiction centres. However, in five years (between 2017 and 2022), just 244 patients in private sector and around 4,000 in government de-addiction centres completed the treatment and weaned off from de-addiction medicine buprenorphine.

There is enough scientific evidence that people get hooked to the de-addiction drug and that is why it falls under the psychotropic drugs category. Three years back, data analysis on the nature of substance abuse of enrolled patients done by the government had revealed that about 67,000 addicts seeking treatment in de-addiction centres reported that they were addicted to buprenorphine. They admitted that they got a kick from the medicine and wanted to get rid of it.

Though the drug has a good safety profile, there is no doubt about its addiction potential, opine pharmacology experts. Buprenorphine must be given under the supervision of a psychiatrist, but in the past, there have been a number of reports of misuse of the drug.

Some time ago, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh had expressed concern that the state government had been spending over Rs 100 crore annually on de-addiction but patients are not being weaned off from the de-addiction drug by the centres deliberately.

All attempts to contact Dr Balbir remained futile as he didn’t respond to phone calls.

8.74 lakh addicts were prescribed drugs

Around 8.74 lakh (2.62 lakh in government and 6.12 lakh in private centres) substance users got treatment at state’s various de-addiction centres between 2017 and 2022. But just 244 patients in private centres and around 4,000 in government (total 0.48%) de-addiction centres could completely wean off from de-addiction drug buprenorphine.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sunny Deol gets teary eyed when Rajkumar Santoshi says, ‘Bollywood didn’t do justice…’

2
World Cup 2023

Australian team's 'lukewarm reception' after 6th World Cup title leaves Indian cricket fans perplexed

3
J & K

Army toll 5 in Rajouri encounter, 2 terrorists killed

4
India

Delhi teen stabs boy 55 times, slits throat and dances; horror unfolds on CCTV

5
Punjab

Governor cannot veto bills passed by legislative assembly: SC

6
Sports first t20i

India win: Surya ‘shines’ at night but Rinku once again finishes off in style

7
Punjab

Sikhs seek PM Modi's intervention in Kartarpur Sahib incident

8
Diaspora

Indian doctoral student killed in shooting incident in US

9
Diaspora

Agents charging Indian students more ahead of UK govt ban on dependants

10
Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Drilling to evacuate 41 trapped workers stopped again as operation hits another 'hurdle'

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Late-night snag delays rescue operation

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Late-night snag delays rescue operation

Drilling work on hold at Silkyara tunnel

China says no 'unusual virus' behind Pneumonia outbreak in children

China says no 'unusual virus' behind Pneumonia outbreak in children

WHO asks China for more information about rise in illnesses,...

Another soldier dead in Rajouri, Army toll 5; LeT’s top terrorist gunned down

Another soldier dead in Rajouri, Army toll 5; LeT's top terrorist gunned down

A trained Lashkar sniper, Pakistan militant Quari was an exp...

Violent protests in Dublin after children stabbed in knife attack

Violent protests in Dublin after children stabbed in knife attack

Public transport remained disrupted in parts of the Irish ca...

EC notice to Rahul on remarks against PM

EC notice to Rahul Gandhi on 'pannauti', 'jebkatra' remarks against PM


Cities

View All

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block rly tracks

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block rly tracks

Police nab sixth suspect in house trespass, ruckus case

Residents protest as potholed Fatehgarh Churian to Dera Baba Nanak road not recarpeted for years

Minister gives appointment letters to anganwadi workers

Haryana youth booked for harassing city girl

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, UT to now focus on EV infra, sops

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, Chandigarh to now focus on EV infra, sops

Poisoning case: PGI tightens vigil, tells staff to adhere to uniform code

PNG leak scare: Chandigarh MC to closely monitor digging works in city

High Court notice to Chandigarh civic body on plea for enforcing animal birth control rules

UGC chief flags faculty shortage in institutions

Delhi horror: Refused ~350, drunk boy stabs teen 55 times

Delhi horror: Refused Rs 350, drunk boy stabs teen 55 times

Water supply to continue without disruption: DJB

Govt signs MoU with ISKCON for campaign against drugs

61-yr-old man posing as police inspector held

2 arrested with 248 kg cannabis

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara clash: Tension simmered for two days, admn, cops failed to resolve issue

SAD blames Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for Sultanpur Lodhi clash

Sultanpur Lodhi clash: Partap Singh Bajwa asks CM Bhagwant Mann to quit

Jalandhar: Farmers’ stir triggers outrage on social media

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

Delay in conducting civic body elections: Ludhiana residents face challenges in absence of elected councillors

Farm fires: 586 farmers fined, 20 blacklisted, 72 FIRs lodged in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana Cops crack Rs 4 lakh loot case, nab three

Attack on Indian consulate in US: NIA raids premises of ex-LIP leader Sarabjit Singh Kang

Folk music, song competitions mark Day 3 of youth festival

Folk music, song competitions mark Day 3 of youth festival

UP, Haryana groups enthral audience at theatre festival

PSMSU protest continues

Voter awareness programme held at Khalsa College

Official: Update Aadhaar issued 10 years ago