 Hope prevails for Pakistan nationals in Amritsar jail : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Hope prevails for Pakistan nationals in Amritsar jail

Hope prevails for Pakistan nationals in Amritsar jail

High Court directs Centre to intervene

Hope prevails for Pakistan nationals in Amritsar jail

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 13

In a transit camp at the Amritsar Central Jail, no less than 30 Pakistani nationals find themselves in a peculiar limbo. Their journey home remains elusive long after the completion of sentences. Amid the backdrop of longing and hope, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Union of India to initiate necessary steps with the Pakistani Embassy for their repatriation.

The Bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji has also described as apparently “baseless” the stand taken in a communication placed before the court that travel documents were required to be furnished by the Pakistan High Commission for the repatriation of two Pakistani juveniles.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, a letter dated March 28 was placed before the Bench. Among other things, it said repatriation could not take place as the travel documents of the juveniles were not brought to the integrated check post (ICP) at Attari by the Pakistan High Commission. As such, there was “deficiency of travel documents of the juveniles”.

Referring to the order dated April 18, 2023, passed by the Tarn Taran Juvenile Justice Board, the Bench asserted it showed the juveniles were tried and acquitted under the provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920. The court concluded that the juveniles could have entered by mistake due to foggy weather and “non-wiring”.

The Bench asserted: “In such circumstances, the stand taken in the communication that there has to be any travel document to be furnished by the Pakistan High Commission, it seems to be baseless. Let AFRRO, ICP Attari Road, Amritsar, be present on the next date of hearing. Needless to say if repatriation of two juveniles is done before the next date of hearing, the officer need not be present.”

Taking a note of an affidavit on the confinement of 30 Pakistani nationals even after they completed their sentences, the Bench directed that the matter regarding the issuance of requisite travel document be taken up with the embassy/high commission as deportation could take place only after the same were furnished.

“It is submitted that such Pakistani nationals can be repatriated only after completion of sentence/court proceedings, grant of consular access and confirmation of nationality and issue of travel documents by the Government of Pakistan. It is further submitted in the affidavit that consular access has also been provided to all these Pakistani nationals. Let the Union of India take necessary steps as such for repatriation with the Pakistan Embassy,” the Bench concluded.

The high court had earlier initiated suo motu proceedings on the issue after two juveniles from Pakistan, detained despite sentence completion, had approached Justice NS Shekhawat, the administrative judge of the Faridkot Sessions Division.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

2
Punjab

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal

3
Punjab

LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

4
World

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

5
Punjab

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

6
India

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

7
World

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes ship with 17 Indians near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel

8
Punjab

Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher

9
India

Remove Bournvita from category of ‘health drinks’: Government tells e-commerce firms

10
Haryana

YouTubers in live-in relationship jump off seventh floor in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, die

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Top News

Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran

Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran

Efforts on to ensure ‘early release’ | Tel Aviv warns of ‘co...

Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar

Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

Supreme Court to take up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court order tomorrow

Supreme Court to take up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court order tomorrow

Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school

Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school

Wants management to meet safety guidelines first


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

3 held with 700 gm heroin

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

7 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 69 lakh in US

Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Subsidies on power, water to stay, don’t pay attention to rumours: L-G

Vote out forces that want to scrap Constitution: Congress

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chhadbad from Patiala Lok Sabha seat

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps