Horse-riding show by Nihangs in Sultanpur Lodhi

Sultanpur Lodhi, November 28

Amid heavy security deployed in Sultanpur Lodhi for the past five days since the clash between the police and Nihangs, the annual event of holding ‘mohalla’ (horse-riding show and daredevilry performed by Nihang jathas) passed off peacefully.

There had been uncertainty on whether the police and the administration would allow the event. Finally, permission was granted last evening with ADGP Gurinder Dhillon overseeing all arrangements. Heavy security arrangements remained in place near the grounds of Gurdwara Sant Ghat where the Nihangs played ‘mohalla’.

Only three jathas took part in the event as the rest had reportedly left after the turmoil. The event was led by Nihang Balbir Singh of Baba Budha Dal. Tarna Dal and the jatha of Baba Bidhi Chand also participated.

