Hoshiarpur ASI 'shoots self dead'; puts out video saying humiliation by senior cop behind his death

Our Correspondent

Sanjiv Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, 10 September

An assistant sub-inspector of police in Hoshiarpur district allegedly shot himself dead on Saturday.

Before killing himself at Hariana police station, Satish Kumar put out a video message accusing Tanda SHO Onkar Singh of his death.

In the video, he accused the SHO of misbehaving with him and harassing him.

The incident was reported at around 10 am.

In the video, the ASI alleged: “On September 8, he was on duty as investigating officer stationed at the police station in Hariana. Inspector Onkar Singh Brar of Tanda police station called him and asked him how many matters were registered in the High Court for the next day. He told the SHO that there was only one matter in the High Court the next day. On this, the station in-charge Tanda asked about the case, so he said that the IO who has to go, only he knows. “

The ASI alleged that the SHO asked him many unnecessary questions, which had nothing to do with him. He alleged that the Tanda SHO allegedly abused him and humiliated him.

He also said that the SHO should have shot him instead of humiliating him.

Following which, the SHO wrote a report against him. In the video, ASI Satish said that the next day he had informed his police station's SHO about the misbehaviour of Brar.

Satish Kumar alleged that was feeling humiliated and insulted, and thus plans to end up his life. He alleged Onkar Singh would be responsible for his death and Satish Kumar shot himself.

A suicide note has also been recovered. Senior Police officers have reached the Haryana police station and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Omkar Singh said that he had gone to Hariana police station for checking as per his duty on September 8. He said that Satish was not present there.

When he came after sometime whatever conversation was held between them, he filed a report by registering a DDR in the police station.

He said that he had taken action in this regard as per the rules and there was no such thing as harassing or misbehavior by him.