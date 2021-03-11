Hoshiarpur boy rescued from borewell dies

Tribune Web Desk

Hoshiarpur, May 22

The six-year-old Hoshiarpur boy, who had fallen into a borewell at Khiala Bulanda village near Bairampur here died hours after he was rescued from the borewell. Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans confirmed that the child could not be saved. The child reportedly died due to asphyxiation.

He had fell into a 100-foot-deep borewell while being chased by stray dogs, said officials. Rithik Roshan was playing in a field and he climbed a borewell shaft when some stray dogs started chasing him.

The borewell shaft was covered with a jute bag and could not withstand the weight of the boy and gave in, causing him to fall into the borewell. The boy belongs to a family of migrant labourers.

Teams of the district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans, were at the site. Medical teams were also deployed. A team of the National Disaster Response Force was also there, said the officials.

A camera was put inside the borewell to monitor the boy’s condition, said the officials, adding that high flow oxygen was also provided through pipes.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also expressed grief over the death.