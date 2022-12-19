Hoshiarpur-Delhi passenger train likely to be extended to Mathura

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

The Hoshiarpur-Delhi passenger train is likely to be extended to Mathura-Vrindavan. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has sought a detailed report from the authorities. Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said it had been the persistent demand of the Doaba region. He said he had taken up the matter with the Railway Minister.

Demand of doaba region The extension of Hoshiarpur-Delhi passenger train to Mathura-Vrindavan is a persistent demand of commuters from the Doaba region. I have taken up the matter with the Union Railway Minister. — Bram Shanker Jimpa, Punjab Minister

“In a reply letter, the Union minister informed Jimpa that he had asked officials to explore the possibilities. Many pilgrims visit temples of Mata Chintapurni, Jawalaji, Kangra Devi, Mata Chamunda Devi, Mata Baglamukhi and Baba Balak Nath through Hoshiarpur. To go to Dharamsala and McLeodganj, one has to go through Hoshiarpur,” the Union minister said.

He said pilgrims from Hoshiarpur and Doaba region had to board other transport after reaching New Delhi to go to Mathura-Vrindavan.

Jimpa demanded that the Hoshiarpur-Delhi passenger train should be extende to Mathura-Vrindavan for the convenience of commuters from the Doaba region.

