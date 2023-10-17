Hoshiarpur native dies in US mishap

Washington, October 16
A 42-year-old Indian-American man died in a head-on collision in Indianapolis last week, the police said.
The deceased, Sukhwinder Singh, died of injuries on October 13, at a hospital. The accident occurred in rural Greenwood near Indianapolis.
Sukhwinder, who hailed from Hoshiarpur, arrived in the US in 1996.
