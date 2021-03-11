Hospital staffer held for graft in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 30

Vigilance Bureau arrested an accountant-cum-cashier of Fazilka Civil Hospital allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000. Gurinderjit Singh, DSP, Vigilance Bureau, said a canteen contractor informed them accountant Dharmvir allegedly demanded a bribe for clearing the bills of diet supplied by him to pregnant women. A trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed.