Hospitals again shut door on Ayushman beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 11

All private hospitals empanelled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman scheme) have once again decided to stop admitting new patients with immediate effect.

The decision was taken by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) today as Rs 130 crore reimbursements to the empanelled hospitals are still pending.

The move, however, will affect a lot of poor patients as they would not be able to avail treatment at a majority of the healthcare facilities empanelled under the scheme in the state.

Rs 130 cr claims due

We suspended the scheme in October. But after govt assurance, we started admitting patients. Some amount was reimbursed. Now, Rs130 crore is pending. —Dr Manoj Sobti, Ex-president, IMA Punjab

Under the Ayushman scheme, patients in Punjab were getting free treatment from the empanelled private hospitals, who were given the payment for their services by the SBI, third party administrator, through the Punjab Government.

“Due to the termination of the SBI’s contract with the state government, the empanelled hospitals are not getting the reimbursements,” said Dr Manoj Sobti, ex-president, IMA, Punjab.

“Almost every hospital has a lot of pending claims that now it’s impossible for smaller and medium facilities to meet their day-to-day expenses in the form of salaries and electricity bills among others,” said Dr Sunil Katyal, honorary state secretary, IMA.

“All PMJAY empanelled hospitals are working hard with the government to pass on the benefits of the scheme to the weaker sections of the society, who otherwise could not think of getting treatment at quality private hospitals. But the way the insurance companies are implementing the schemes is quite appalling. The present insurance company has turned the situation really ugly as it has failed to settle the claims,” Dr Katyal added.

