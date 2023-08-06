Hospitals without hepatitis-C medicine, patients left in lurch

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, August 5

Thousands of patients suffering from hepatitis-C in the state have been left in the lurch as government hospitals have run out of requisite medicine for the past several weeks.

The government has been providing free hepatitis-C medicine for the past several years. Sources said the main reason behind the unavailability of medicine was that the Punjab Health Systems Corporation had failed to procure the medicine on time.

As per the existing system, the requisition for the medicine is sent to the Punjab Health Systems Corporation by the Health Department or the programme officer concerned.

Following that, the PHSC starts the procurement process. Sources said the Health Department failed to send requisition to the corporation well in advance due to which the existing stocks dried up.

Hepatitis-C is a widespread problem in the state. In the past four years, the state recorded 55,000 cases of the disease. In 2022-23, the state reported around 18,000 cases, the highest in the country.

The medicine for hepatitis-C is quite expensive in the open market. So looking at a widespread prevalence, the state had introduced free treatment in all district hospitals.

Last month, while launching “health check on wheels”, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had expressed concern over the rising patients of hepatitis-C in the state. He said the vehicles would also help in ensuring diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from hepatitis-C.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Managing Director, PHSC, said they placed the order as soon as they got requisition from the programme officer concerned. “The medicine will be made available in hospitals soon,” he said.

Highest number of cases in country

