‘Hot mix plant owners not getting enough bitumen’

Bathinda, May 1
The Punjab Hot Mix Plant Owners Association today accused the HPCL of not paying attention to development works. Association president Tara Singh said due to lack of vision, the development work being done had come to a halt and contractors were suffering from financial loss.
A press conference was held in Bathinda on behalf of the association. Singh said the contractors were not getting the bitumen for the ongoing development works as contractors were being given one vehicle in 15 days. Even they were being given expensive bitumen from Haryana, Rajasthan and UP.
