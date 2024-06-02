Hot weather conditions continue to prevail in Punjab and Haryana

PTI

Chandigarh, June 2

Hot weather conditions continued to prevail at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with Sirsa sizzling at 45.4 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa was the hottest place in Haryana, according to the MeT department.

Among other places in the state, Bhiwani recorded a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius while Rohtak recorded 44.2 degrees.

Ambala recorded a maximum of 42.3 degrees Celsius, Hisar 42.7, Gurugram 42.5 and Faridabad registered 43.9 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda reeled at 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 42.2 and Patiala 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur recorded 43.4 degrees Celsius while Faridkot's maximum temperature settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius.

