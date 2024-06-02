Hot weather conditions continue to prevail in Punjab and Haryana

Chandigarh, June 2
Hot weather conditions continued to prevail at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with Sirsa sizzling at 45.4 degrees Celsius.
Sirsa was the hottest place in Haryana, according to the MeT department.
Among other places in the state, Bhiwani recorded a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius while Rohtak recorded 44.2 degrees.
Ambala recorded a maximum of 42.3 degrees Celsius, Hisar 42.7, Gurugram 42.5 and Faridabad registered 43.9 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Bathinda reeled at 45.1 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 42.2 and Patiala 42.6 degrees Celsius.
Gurdaspur recorded 43.4 degrees Celsius while Faridkot's maximum temperature settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
As his interim bail ends, Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail
Before surrendering, Kejriwal addresses AAP leaders and work...
Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5
Duty judge Sanjeev Aggarwal passes the order after the chief...
BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly
Saffron party had won 41 seats in 2019
Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats
Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front manages to win one seat
Opposition parties trash exit polls, claim ‘deliberate attempt to justify rigging’
Questioning the credibility of the exit polls, the leaders o...