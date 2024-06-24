Hours after plaint to minister, 2 inmates of observation home land in hospital

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 23

Hours after several inmates of Faridkot-based observation home (jail for juveniles) complained of poor living conditions to a minister during her visit, two of the complainants were admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital with “mutliple injuries”.

The duo had suffered injuries after two groups of inmates “clashed” with each other, claimed the management of the observation home.

On Saturday, Dr Baljit Kaur, Minister for Social Security, Women and Children Development, had made a sudden visit to this observation home. During her meeting with the inmates, the juveniles alleged that they were not being provided bedsheets and proper food. “We are forced to use the blankets in place of bedsheets, which are highly uncomfortable to sleep during summer,” they had allegedly stated.

Sources in the observation home said the minister took a serious note of the complaint and directed the Superintendent to submit a report within a week regarding the matter. She also asked the official to organise a medical camp to ensure the health and safety of the juveniles.

Sources alleged the complainants were thrashed by pro-management group. Later, the management at the observation home claimed that the complaint had nothing to do with the “group clash”.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official said, “The inmates clash with each other quite often.”

SHO Sukhdarshan Singh said, “After receiving a complaint from Raj Kumar, Superintendent, Observation Home, Faridkot, we have initiated a probe into the matter.”

Though the Superintendent declined to comment about the lack of bedsheets, sources said the bedsheets were not provided to the inmates purposely as the inmates may use them to hang themselves, which would land officials in big trouble. “Blankets can’t be used for this purpose,” said the sources.

The management of the observation home said they were even against the use of ceramic floor and wall tiles.

“There is always a threat that some inmates might remove these tiles and use these as an improvised weapon,” said the sources. The state has four observation homes in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar. The observation home in Faridkot houses around 80 inmates.

