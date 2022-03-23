House complex to have Bhagat Singh, Dr Ambedkar, Maharaja Ranjit statues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution moved by Leader of the House and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to instal the statues of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the Punjab Legislative Assembly complex.

The CM moved the resolution seeking installation of statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh. On demand raised by Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa, the name of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was also included.

Moving the resolution, CM Mann said: “As an indebted nation, we can never forget the contribution of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh who laid down his life for the freedom of the country. Likewise, Dr Ambedkar shaped the destiny of the country in pre and post-Independence era as chief architect of the Indian Constitution.”

Describing them as role models for countrymen, CM Mann said the lives of the iconic leaders would remain a source of inspiration for millions of people. Mann said the state government would leave no stone unturned to perpetuate the legacy of these great personalities. “Likewise, a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh would also be constructed within the premises of Punjab Vidhan Sabha as a humble and befitting tribute to the founder of Khalsa Raj,” reads the resolution.

Tributes paid to Gen Rodrigues, Brig Lidder

Members led by CM Bhagwant Mann paid tributes to former Punjab Governor Gen SF Rodrigues, Brig LS Lidder, who died in the IAF helicopter crash along with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and other senior military officers, and BSF jawan Dharminder Kumar, who laid down his life while patrolling in Assam, among others. A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls.

Install Beant’s statue too: Congress MLA

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary demanded installation of a statue of ex-CM Beant Singh in the Vidhan Sabha building. In a communication to CM Mann and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Chaudhary said: “I feel we should also honour Shaheed Beant Singh who sacrificed his life just outside the Vidhan Sabha building for maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab.”

CM catches Warring off guard