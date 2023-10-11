House meet convened on Oct 20

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has convened a meeting of the Vidhan Sabha on October 20 to discuss the recent developments in the Supreme Court regarding the Satluj-Yamuna Link canal case and to protest against the BJP-led Centre for allegedly using agencies to settle its political scores. The government also wants to pay homage to agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan during the session.

In the notice issued today by the Secretary of the Vidhan Sabha, a copy of which has also been sent to the office of the Governor, it is mentioned that, “Under second proviso to Rule 16 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the Speaker has been pleased to call the Vidhan Sabha, which was adjourned sine die on June 20, to meet at 11 am on October 20 in the Vidhan Sabha hall, Chandigarh.”

The Tribune has reported in its columns today that the government will call a meeting of the Vidhan Sabha session rather than seeking permission from the Governor for holding a fresh session of the Vidhan Sabha. The previous session, though adjourned sine die, has not been prorogued.

#BJP #Kultar Singh Sandhwan #Supreme Court