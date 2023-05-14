 House not in order, Congress has much to reflect upon : The Tribune India

House not in order, Congress has much to reflect upon

House not in order, Congress has much to reflect upon

The Congress office wears a deserted look in Jalandhar on Saturday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 13

The Jalandhar bypoll result has given a clear message to the Congress that anti-incumbency against the party still exists and its House is not in order.

With party candidate Karamjit Kaur, widow of former MP Santokh Chaudhary, losing out to former Congress Jalandhar (West) MLA and AAP candidate Sushil Rinku by 58,691 votes, the poll debacle could trigger more defections or change in leadership in the run-up to the General Election. Though the party made every effort to put up a united front, AAP highlighted its anti-corruption tirade and dissension in the Congress. Senior Congress leaders admit that the choice of candidate could have been better as party activists and voters were not happy with Chaudhary’s family.

Party strategists claim that multiple factors like the division in SC votes among the SAD-BSP, the BJP and the Congress spelled doom for the Congress. While mazhbi voters largely voted for BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Atwal, SAD-BJP candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi rode on the BSP vote bank among the Ravidasias. Both factors ate into Congress traditional vote bank, said leaders.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa said, “I thank all party workers for putting up a united show. We are introspecting the reasons behind the defeat. We will come back stronger in 2024 elections.”

Not discounting the division of votes and other external factors, a former PCC chief said the state leadership needed to go for course correction as the election revealed that though party leaders put up a united front, the party cadre at the ground level was still disenchanted with the party since the term of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh.

Though the party has maintained its status of being the opposition in the state, the Jalandhar seat, despite being a Congress bastion since 1999, did not help it. None of the party’s sitting MLAs in five Assembly segments - Adampur, Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar (North), Phillaur and Shahkot - could register a win.

These MLAs had won in the 2022 Assembly poll that otherwise saw the party’s worst poll debacle.

“Neither the Channi factor, campaign by Navjot Singh Sidhu, nor sympathy votes for the Congress candidate worked. Compared to AAP deploying huge resources to run a high-visibility campaign, the Congress was short of funds required to contest the election,” admitted a senior party leader.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

2
Nation

Karnataka election results: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat

3
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

4
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

5
Punjab

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

6
Ludhiana

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

7
Jalandhar

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

8
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

9
Chandigarh

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

10
Diaspora

‘The Kerala Story’ released in over 200 screens in US and Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

BJP sweeps UP’s urban local body polls

BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls

SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...


Cities

View All

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

IAF to develop Kevlar safety screens for gunners on Dhruv helicopters

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

AAP Sushil Rinku Rinku's success story from councillor to MLA to MP

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

Thapar Engineering student found dead in hostel

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib