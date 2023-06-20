House pays homage to Badal, bravehearts

Chandigarh, June 19
The Vidhan Sabha’s two-day session started today with homage to former CM Parkash Singh Badal.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday led the Vidhan Sabha in paying homage to eminent persons, including political personalities, freedom fighters, martyrs, players and victims of the Odisha train tragedy.
The House paid respect to Badal, besides former minister Chaudhary Swarna Ram, former Deputy Speaker Jaswant Singh, former MLA Rumal Chand, freedom fighter Ujagar Singh, martyr Havildar Mandeep Singh, martyr Sepoy Kulwant Singh Charrik, martyr Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and martyr Sepoy Sewak Singh, renowned player Kaur Singh and Kiran Ajit Pal Singh, seasoned actor Mangal Dhillon and martyr Naib Subedar Balbir Singh Rana.
Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan moved a resolution for conveying the condolences of the House to their families, which was accepted unanimously. A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of the departed souls during the obituary references.
