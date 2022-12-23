House to discuss GM mustard, says Speaker

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

Amid growing protests from Punjab farmers and agriculture experts — over the Genetically Modified (GM) Mustard — Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Sandhwan said he would hold discussion in the Vidhan Sabha over the issue.

Sandhwan told The Tribune that as the issue had serious implications, especially on the Punjab farmers, therefore, a thorough discussion was required on it. “We will call agriculture experts, scientists, and other stakeholders – including farmers – across the boards (pro and against GM mustard) to discuss it in Vidhan Sabha,” said the Speaker when questioned about the stand of the government over the issue of the GM Mustard.

Farmers have already registered their opposition against the field trials of GM mustard. After the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) in October this year, the ICAR is poised to conduct the trial.