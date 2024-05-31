Household goods gutted in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 30

A massive fire suddenly broke out here in a house in street-7 of Thakar Abadi near the rail track today. As soon as information about this was received, three fire brigades reached the spot with vehicles and started efforts to control the fire. By the time the fire was extinguished, a lot of goods in the house had been burnt.

According to the information, as soon as residents saw smoke rising from the house of Tirath Kumar, they immediately informed the fire brigade.

Locals said that the household items kept in the house were burnt to ashes. However, the fire brigade personnel had taken out the LPG cylinders. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar