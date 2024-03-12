Houses meant for ministers allotted illegally, claims Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 11

Pointing out the wrong allotment of government houses during Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha today, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said government accommodation meant for the Cabinet Ministers had been allotted to those who did not qualify.

Addressing the Assembly, Bajwa said, “A house in Sector 7, which is earmarked for a minister, has been allotted to a person working as an OSD in a top office.”

Bajwa also gave the number of four more accommodations in Sector 39 earmarked for the ministers but allotted to those who did not qualify.

“Rules and regulations are even meant for those at the top”, he added.

The issue was raised by AAP MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, who said a significantly big number of government houses were in possession of wrong people in Patiala alone. PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh replied that at present 10 persons are staying illegally. Due action had been initiated against them.

The government could consider an electric fencing in farm areas of the Sanour constituency of Patiala district surrounding the protected forest land (‘Birs’) of the district, said Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in reply to a query concerning problems of loss to farmers due to animals in areas adjoining the Birs.

Bhullar spoke in agreement with the proposal moved by Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh. The issue cropped up in response to an issue raised by AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Parthanmajra pertaining to fencing in four forest areas in Bir Sanour/Kartarpura, Bir Majjal, Bir Kullemajra and Bir Mirampur Ghogpur with a total area of 1022.11 hectares. Incomplete fencing is leading to a big loss to farmers in the adjoining lands where animals from the reserved areas came for feed and water.

Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh raised the issue of a pitiable condition of roads all over the state, specifically in his constituency Sultanpur Lodhi after the floods. Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian replied, “All parties of the state need to get together on the issue facing the people of Punjab and ask the Centre for funds.”

