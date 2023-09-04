Housing Department for Rajpura's inclusion in Metro feasibility study

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, September 3

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has sought the inclusion of Rajpura among the cities that are part of a feasibility study for the Metro mode public transport system.

The Department of Local Government has hired a consultant for the feasibility study in Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala. “Though Panthankot is also included, we have recommended to the Local Government to replace it with Rajpura,” said a senior functionary in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Various modes of mass transportation under consideration include the mass rapid transit (MRT), also known as heavy rail or Metro, Metrolite or a light rail. Officials said for the bigger volume of traffic in Ludhiana, the government is for the underground Metro. Based on the lower passenger capacity, Metrolite is the answer compared to the expensive proposition of Metro.

Also, under study is the feasibility of ‘Metro Neo’ system, which is for a comparatively low traffic. These cost one-third of what a normal Metro involves and are also economical for passengers. Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company has held meetings with Rail India Technical and Economic Service and Urban Mass Transit Company Limited, which has been assigned to prepare detailed feasibility reports. Cities like Mohali that have extended up to Khara-Landran-Banur road call for a full-fledged public transport system. Already the Chief Town Planner, GMADA, has been appointed as the nodal officer for coordination with Haryana and Chandigarh for the mass rapid transit system for Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula.

