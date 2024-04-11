Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, April 11
Hours after Parampal Kaur Sidhu, daughter-in-law of SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka, joined the BJP on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that her resignation has not been accepted by the government.
Taking to X, Mann asked her to understand the procedure for acceptance of voluntary retirement.
The CM also warned Parampal Kaur that joining a political party without resignation being accepted could land her in trouble.
ਪਰਮਪਾਲ ਕੌਰ ਜੀ IAS ਅਫਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ..ਬੀਬਾ ਜੀ ਜਿੰਨੀ ਕਾਹਲੀ IAS ਬਣਨ ਦੀ ਸੀ..ਛੱਡਣ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਕੋਈ ਤੌਰ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਨੇ..ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ ਦੇਣ ਦੇ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਸਮਝੋ..ਨਹੀਂ ਤਾਂ ਸਾਰੀ ਉਮਰ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ ਖਤਰੇ ਚ ਪੈ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ..— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 11, 2024
Parampal Kaur is a 2011 batch IAS officer, and had sought voluntary retirement last week.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’
CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside the pri...
Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their own turf: PM
The prime minister said he stopped the corrupt from looting ...
Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'
Mercenary spyware attacks are exceptionally well-funded and ...
6 schoolchildren die after bus overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh; driver was 'drunk'
The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr
How can IAS officer Parampal Kaur join BJP, Punjab government yet to accept her resignation, Bhagwant Mann ‘warns’ of ramifications
Mann asked her to understand the procedure for acceptance of...