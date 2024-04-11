How can IAS officer Parampal Kaur join BJP, Punjab government yet to accept her resignation, Bhagwant Mann ‘warns’ of ramifications

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 11

Hours after Parampal Kaur Sidhu, daughter-in-law of SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka, joined the BJP on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that her resignation has not been accepted by the government.

Taking to X, Mann asked her to understand the procedure for acceptance of voluntary retirement.

The CM also warned Parampal Kaur that joining a political party without resignation being accepted could land her in trouble.

ਪਰਮਪਾਲ ਕੌਰ ਜੀ IAS ਅਫਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ..ਬੀਬਾ ਜੀ ਜਿੰਨੀ ਕਾਹਲੀ IAS ਬਣਨ ਦੀ ਸੀ..ਛੱਡਣ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਕੋਈ ਤੌਰ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਨੇ..ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ ਦੇਣ ਦੇ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਸਮਝੋ..ਨਹੀਂ ਤਾਂ ਸਾਰੀ ਉਮਰ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ ਖਤਰੇ ਚ ਪੈ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ.. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 11, 2024

Parampal Kaur is a 2011 batch IAS officer, and had sought voluntary retirement last week.

