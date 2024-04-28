‘How many VIPs have security?’ Court seeks details from Punjab DGP

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, April 27
Making it clear that deploying police officials for safety purposes may protect individuals but simultaneously affect the overall law and order situation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Punjab Director-General of Police to elaborate upon the number of individuals, including VIPs and VVIPs, assigned security.
“It becomes imperative for this court to examine the basis on which security has been provided to the individuals,” Justice Harkesh Manuja asserted during the hearing of a petition pending for over five years.
The Bench observed that an FIR in the matter was registered almost six years ago and only one witness had been examined till date. He was provided police personnel for ensuring his safety as he expressed a threat to his life.
Justice Manuja asserted that deploying police personnel for this purpose also had a reverse impact on the law and security conditions in general. “The shortage of police personnel in the field is a significant factor, compounded by delayed investigations and prolonged trials, all cumulatively contribute towards the law and order situation. Moreover, beyond their immediate impact, these circumstances erode the trust of ordinary citizens in the system.”
Justice Manuja added that this loss of faith posed a serious and substantial threat to the citizens, including witnesses, compelling the state to provide them with security measures. Before parting with the order, the Bench asked the DGP to also specify the frequency of carrying out periodical assessment of threat perceptions to the individuals provided with the security and the number of individuals provided with security against payment. He was also asked to specify the total expenditure incurred by the state on providing security.
