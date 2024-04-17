Huge shobha yatra marks Ram Navami in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 16

A huge procession was organised by the Shri Sanatan Dharma Sabha on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami.

MLA Sandeep Kumar Jakhar and ex-MLA Arun Narang were the chief guests of the event.

Starting from the Gaushala, the procession passed through the Gaushala road, Railway road, Main Bazaar, Circular road, Kesar Ganj Bazaar, Hakikat Rai chowk and Sain chowk to disperse near Shri Sanatan Dharam Mandir.

Hundreds of people welcomed the procession, showering flowers on it at various places.

Beautiful tableaux, fireworks, a Ram Darbar chariot, Kalash Yatra, Rajasthani Dhap dance and a military band were the prominent attractions of the festivities. The palanquin of Lord Ram was adorned with flowers. During the event, NGOs were honoured by the organisation.

Mayor Vimal Thatai and Gaushala president Fakir Chand Goyal were among those present at the event. Sabha chief Ram Prakash Mittal thanked the participants for their contribution to the shobha yatra.

#Abohar #Sanatan Dharma