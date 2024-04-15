Muktsar: Hugs, selfies, songs... politicians go all out to woo voters

Archit Watts
Muktsar, April 14
As the poll heat is gathering steam with every passing day, politicians in their attempt to woo voters are leaving no stone unturned. They are seen hugging, giving handshakes, taking selfies, riding bikes, etc with the public.
Besides, some politicians are seen riding two-wheelers and walking barefoot too. For instance, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, during his recent ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’, was seen riding pillion on a motorcycle. Similarly, MLA Kotkapura and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan had recently seen riding a motorcycle in Bathinda town. Further, the BJP’s Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans had campaigned barefoot in the town.
Further, their teams are posting these on social media for the maximum outreach. The polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.
Some politicians have even carved out catchy slogans to catch the fancy of voters. For instance, Harsimrat Kaur Badal in the posters put up in Bathinda is tagged as ‘Tuhadi nimaani sewadar’. The AAP has coined its slogan ‘Sansad ch vi Bhagwant Mann, Khushaal Punjab te vadhegi shaan’. The BJP has its slogan “Shaktishali Bhajpa, Shaktishali Bharat, Shaktishali Punjab”. The Congress has its slogan ‘Hath badlega halaat’.
Some political observers said, “Earlier, ‘dhadis’ (balladeers) and street plays were performed during the election campaign, but the time has changed now and more focus is on campaign on social media. The political parties and candidates have their own social media teams, which keep highlighting their own work and criticising their rivals,” they said.
They added, “The campaign of a majority of political parties now relies on some campaign songs. The BJP has already released its song ‘Asin haan Modi da parivar, es vaar karaange 400 paar.”
In the past, some songs like ‘Punjab di chardi kala, Congress mange sarbat da bhala’, ‘Channi karda masle hal’, ‘Saada Veer Sukhbir’, ‘Ik mauka Kejriwal nu, Ik mauka Bhagwant Mann nu’, ‘Punjab da putt jitouna hai’, etc have been released by various political parties.
