Hundreds of acres of agri land under water

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, July 9

Hundreds of acres of agriculture land along the Sutlej at Kaluwala and adjoining villages has been submerged after heavy rain. Even farmers are not able to reach their land.

Kaluwala is surrounded by the Sutlej from three sides.

Surinder Singh of Tendiwala said he had two acres at Kaluwala but he was not able to reach there. “The water current in the Sutlej is alarming. I will put my life in danger if I plan to cross it. My entire crop is submerged under water up to 4 feet water,” said Surinder.

Admn Exposed For several years, I have been listening that the river banks will be cemented but nothing has been done. Even a small breach destroys the entire crop. —Darshan Singh, A villager

Darshan Singh, another resident of Tendiwala said though the government made tall claims every year about flood-protection meaures, but in the end, the farmers had to suffer.

Meanwhile, DC Rajesh Dhiman along with other senior officials toured the affected border villages and took stock of the situation. “To avoid any untoward situation, the administration has already set up flood control rooms for subdivisions and has released a list of important contact numbers. The administration is also making efforts to fill the breach with the help of sandbags wherever it has been reported,” said Dhiman.

Upakaran Singh, SE, Department of Water Resources, said on Sunday morning, 8,712 cusecs of water was released from Harike head downstream towards Hussainiwala. Till now the situation is under control, said Upkaran.