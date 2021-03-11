Hundreds of complainants from across Punjab attend AAP Govt’s Lok Milni event to redress grievances

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M. Khanna

Chandigarh, May 16

Hundreds of people from across the state converged at the Punjab Bhavan here on Monday to participate in the Lok Milni event organised by the Aam Aadmi Party Government to redress their grievances.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had invited all people from across the state, who had lodged their complaints and grievances with the Chief Minister’s Office over the past two months, to resolve their grievances. Officers of all departments were also called and questioned by CM Mann on the status of complaints received by his office. The officers were held accountable for the status of these complaints.

Since early today morning, people from far-flung areas started arriving at the Punjab Bhavan, the venue for the meeting. Since the government had given the complainants time for 11 am for the start of the Lok Milni meet, the venue was open and they sat inside to get a personal hearing from the CM.

Most of the people were complaining about the encroachments on village common lands, drug addicts running lose, complaints regarding power department, and those who had been selected for different government jobs during the term of the previous government but the recruitment process was not complete.

However, late comers were not allowed to go inside. Some of them even raised slogans against the government. Organisers of the event, however, said that due to time constraints, there was a limit to how many grievances could be heard today. “We have asked them to send their complaints in writing,” they said.