Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Mansa, June 8
Notwithstanding the searing heat, a large number of people, including women, youth and children, from the region came to attend the 'antim ardas' and 'bhog' ceremony of Sidhu Moosewala at the grain market here.
From wearing T-shirts with pictures of Sidhu Moosewala printed on them with the message 'Legends never die' to many children dressing like him, thousands gathered at Mansa to attend the 'bhog' ceremony of the singer.
Many people were also carrying posters mentioning 'black day on May 29' and 'Moosewala amar rahe' and demanded 'justice for Moosewala'. Some were carrying flags with the pictures of the singer.
Ranjit Singh, a Moosewala fan, who came from Sonepat, said: "I still cannot believe that Sidhu Moosewala is no more." He felt sad that no arrests had been made till now.
Another fan, Mukul from Hoshiarpur, said: “He is here to pay tributes to his legend who wrote and sang many hit songs."
Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.
This murder was in retaliation to youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year.
