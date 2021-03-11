Hurt by fabricated stories, says Sidhu Moosewala's father

Tribune News Service

Mansa, June 8

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father today said he still didn’t understand why his son was killed and what his fault was.

Sidhu Moosewala's parents during the bhog ceremony of their son at Musa village. Pawan Sharma

In an emotional message during the bhog ceremony of his son at the grain market here, Balkaur Singh said his family’s pain had lessened to a great extent seeing the huge crowd that had turned up to pay tributes to his son.

It can be your son tomorrow I want to tell the powers that be that today my son was killed, tomorrow it can be yours or anyone else’s son… We have given time to the government. Balkaur Singh, Moosewala’s father

“I want to tell the powers that be that today my son was killed, tomorrow it can be yours or anyone else’s son… We have given time to the government (to arrest the killers),” he said, affirming that he won’t rest till the perpetrators were brought to justice.

Balkaur Singh cautioned people against fake social media accounts of Moosewala and asked them not to pay heed to any news or information being circulated on them. “I do not know what mistake he made and feel bad when I hear fabricated stories about him,” his father repeated.

The day his son was killed, said Balkaur Singh, he was to accompany him (Sidhu) to his aunt’s house. “He persuaded me not come saying I wasn’t properly dressed. He promised to return early, but that was not to be,” said Balkaur Singh, his voice choking with emotion.

Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur urged people to plant at least one sapling in her son’s name.

